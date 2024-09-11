'Called PM Modi and Pakistan PM, we want good relations with India, neighbouring nations but...': Yunus

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh's interim government chief Dr Muhammad Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief Dr Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said his country wants good relations with India and other neighbouring nations but it should be on the basis of "fairness and equality". In a televised address, Yunus said after he took oath as the head of the administration, he received congratulatory calls and messages from different heads of government who promised to enhance bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

"We want good relations": Yunus

"India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were among the heads of government with whom I communicated by telephone," he said. "We want good relations with India and other neighbouring nations, but the relations must be based on fairness and equality," the Chief Adviser said.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate took oath as the head of the interim government on August 8 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government. Yunus said Bangladesh has already started "high-level" talks with India for bilateral cooperation on flood management. "I have also taken the initiative to revive SAARC to enhance regional cooperation in South Asia,” he said.

SAARC comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. "We want the world to recognise Bangladesh as a respected democracy," he said. Yunus said the interim government has taken steps to form six commissions to overhaul in six key sectors, including the electoral system, in a bid to reform Bangladesh. The other sectors are police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption commission, public administration, and the constitution.

No clarification on election

Yunus, however, gave no deadline on the tenure of his government but said after massive sacrifices by millions a "fascist government" was ousted, simultaneously warranting a national reform with its centre point being introduction of a proper electoral system and good governance. “I will not tell you to keep patience at all. We all became impatient pondering when all these tasks will be finished...but we will have to work correctly, we will keep no mark of impatience in our works,” he said.

(With inputs from agency)

