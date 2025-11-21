Bangladesh: Minority Hindus protest in Dhaka amid rising attacks | Exclusive Speaking to INDIA TV, community members said temples are being desecrated, religious practices disrupted, and homes targeted, with harassment extending to public spaces.

New Delhi:

Hindus in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, have taken to the streets to protest against escalating attacks and harassment by extremist groups. Speaking exclusively to INDIA TV, community members expressed frustration over the lack of protection from the government led by Mohammad Yunus, claiming that temples are being desecrated, religious practices disrupted, and their daily lives increasingly threatened.

Voices from protest

During the demonstrations, a female protester told a reporter, "Hindus in Bangladesh are being targeted because our population is small. Extremists insult our religion and attack our temples. They even oppose our idol worship, calling it devil worship. We cannot accept such disrespect, and that is why we are raising our voices on the streets of Dhaka."

She further highlighted that the harassment extends to homes and public spaces, creating an atmosphere of fear for ordinary Hindu families. "We have repeatedly reported incidents to authorities, but nothing has been done. We are being left unprotected in our own country."

Attacks escalated after Sheikh Hasina's exit

According to protesters, the situation worsened following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure from Bangladesh. The demonstrators allege that extremists have intensified attacks on Hindu temples, homes, and even targeted girls from the community. “Temples are being destroyed, houses are being targeted, and there have been cases of sexual assault against Hindu girls. We have no one to listen to us. Although our numbers are small, Bangladesh is our home, and we cannot allow ourselves to be persecuted here,” the protester added.

Appeal to Mohammad Yunus government

Speaking to INDIA TV, protesters demanded that the Yunus administration take immediate steps to ensure the safety of minority Hindus. "We want the government to protect us and not leave us at the mercy of extremists. Hindus cannot be pushed aside in our own country. We demand our right to live safely and practice our religion freely," the protesters said.

Rising violence and minority vulnerability

The protesters also cited data from the last 14 months, claiming that under Mohammad Yunus’s 14-month tenure, at least 4,177 murders were registered nationwide, including 456 in Dhaka alone. Extremists have reportedly been responsible for 216 lynching deaths, with many bodies discovered in rivers, drains, and public spaces. Several attacks remain unreported, while some alleged criminals have reportedly been released, further alarming minority communities.

Community fears amid growing insecurity

The protests in Dhaka, captured live by INDIA TV, reflect the fear and anger among Bangladesh's Hindu population. Activists warn that without government intervention and strict action against extremist groups, the security of minority communities will continue to deteriorate, leaving them vulnerable to harassment, violence, and intimidation in their own homeland.