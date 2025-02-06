Bangladesh lodges protest with Indian envoy over Sheikh Hasina's 'hostile activities' during her stay in India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh lodges protest: Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a strong protest with New Delhi over deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "activities" in India. Dhaka has alleged Hasina of making "false and fabricated statements" during her stay in India, the foreign ministry said. The latest protest from Dhaka comes after Hasina delivered a speech via social media on Wednesday night, in which she urged the countrymen to organise a resistance against the current regime.

Bangladesh's lodges strong protest with the Indian government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said that it lodged a "strong protest with the Government of India over the false, fabricated comments and statements continuously being made on different platforms, including social media, by the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, instigating instability in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh's protest was handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka. As the statements issued by Hasina are "hurting the sentiments" of the people in the country, Dhaka, in its protest, is reported to have conveyed its "deep concern, disappointment, and serious reservation."

The ministry also underscored that Hasina's activities are considered to be "hostile acts towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries."

Ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

Protestors target Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka

On Wednesday, protestors targeted Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka. They even threatened to “bulldoze” the building if Hasina went ahead with her speech, which marked the start of a month-long protest program by her Awami League political party.

The mural of Mujibur Rahman and his wife Fazilatunnesa Mujib at the Chuadanga deputy commissioner's office was demolished around 12:15 am on Thursday, the Bangla Daily reported. In Bhairab, Kishoreganj, the protesters vandalised the mural of Mujib at the upazila Awami League office and at the upazila parishad last night.

(With inputs from agencies)

