Bangladesh's interim govt to move International Crimes Tribunal over killings in mass protests

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus, said it would move the International Crimes Tribunal to take action against those involved in killings during the recent mass student protests against Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government over a controversial job quota system. The protests turned violent after the ruling party's student wing attacked protesters, plunging the country into chaos and forcing Hasina to flee.

"The interim government has taken preparations to investigate these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations (UN). The murders conducted within the period from July 1 to August 5 will be tried by the International Crimes Tribunal," Bangladesh's newly-appointed Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

"We looked into the incidents of random firing and killings to find the fact whether there is the scope to prosecute it as a crime against humanity. We are working to try the July-August massacres under the International Criminal Tribunal Act 1973, (amended in 2009, and 2013). Under this Act, all those involved in the killings, those ordered them and those assisted them in various ways, can be brought to justice," Nazrul said.

'None will be exempted'

The adviser further said an investigation team will work under the full supervision of the United Nations to ensure complete transparency and impartiality. He also said the cases those are false and were filed to harass people during the movement will be withdrawn by tomorrow, and other remaining cases will be withdrawn by August 31. "None of the outgoing government involved in the murder will be exempted," he added.

It is important to mention here that over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 since the protests against the controversial quota system began in July.

“There have been allegations against members of the previous government, including the head of the government and the names of some ministers reported in the papers, who are alleged to have given the orders. We will not make any concessions. We will look into the involvement of the prime minister and others with command responsibility," said the advisor, while suggesting restructuring of the ICT. Asif said it was decided to hold a meeting with the UN humanitarian representative in Dhaka, according to bdnews24.com

What is the International Crimes Tribunal?

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh is a domestic court that deals with the issues of international crimes like war crimes and crimes against humanity. It was set up by Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in 2008 to investigate and prosecute suspects for the genocide committed during the Bangladeshi Liberation War in 1971. It has been criticised by human rights organisations for unfair trials and suppressing the opposition.

The tribunal was established under the International Crimes Tribunal (Tribunals) Act, enacted in 1973 by Bangladesh Parliament to provide for the detection, prosecution and punishment of persons for genocide, crimes againest huminity, war crimes and other crimes under International Law. However, it was not until 2009 when an ad hoc court was finally established.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was slapped with two criminal cases, including a murder case. On Tuesday, a murder case was filed against Hasina along with six others over the death of a grocery shop worker amid the unrest. A case of enforced disappearance was filed against her and several former members of her cabinet on Wednesday, on charges of kidnapping a lawyer in 2015.

The country's chief justice, five justices and central bank governor considered close to Hasina have all resigned in the past few days, part of a dramatic transformation after weeks of protests against the quota system for government jobs turned into a mass uprising. Students vow to cleanse the political system of Hasina's rule, which they have denounced as autocratic.

