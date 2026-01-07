Bangladesh has shown 'potential int­e­rest' in procuring JF-17 fighter aircraft, says Pakistan As per the statement, Sidhu shared details of the PAF’s latest developments with his Bangladeshi counterpart. He underlined Pakistan’s willingness to support the Bangladesh Air Force through a wide-ranging training programme.

Bangladesh has shown "potential int­e­rest" in acquiring JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft from Pakistan, according to a statement released by the military on Wednesday. The issue came up during official talks held in Islamabad on Tuesday between Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The JF-17 Thunder is jointly produced by China and Pakistan. The aircraft is designed to perform multiple combat roles.

“The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements,” PTI quoted Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying in a statement.

"Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft," it added.

Pakistan offers support to strengthen Bangladesh Air Force

As per the statement, Sidhu shared details of the PAF’s latest developments with his Bangladeshi counterpart. He underlined Pakistan’s willingness to support the Bangladesh Air Force through a wide-ranging training programme. He said the offer covers all levels of flying training, from basic instruction to advanced and specialised courses, to be conducted at different PAF institutions.

As part of the visit, members of the Bangladeshi delegation were taken on tours of important PAF facilities, where they were briefed on operational capabilities and training infrastructure.

Sidhu also confirmed that Pakistan would ensure the fast-track delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Bangladesh. He added that this would be backed by a full training setup and long-term technical and maintenance support.

“The visit underscored the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership,” the statement said.

The development comes amid improving relations between Islamabad and Dhaka, following changes in Bangladesh’s political leadership in August 2024.