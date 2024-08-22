Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina, other MPs, seeks extradition of former PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP A mob vandalising the poster of former PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

In a major blow to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has revoked all diplomatic passports issued to Members of Parliaments. The latest decree will be applicable to those who are enjoying diplomatic immunity issued during the Hainsa era.

The latest order from the interim government came days after Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called for Hasina's extradition. Alamgir stressed that she should face trial in her home country.

Notably, Hasina fled to India after an unruly mob attacked her official residence in the national capital in the first week of this month. Since then, she has been living in New Delhi. She sought diplomatic immunity from several European and Western countries but none has agreed. External Affairs Minister during the monsoon session of the parliament confirmed Hasina's presence in India. However, he did not comment on whether she has a longer plan to stay in New Delhi.

