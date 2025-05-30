Balochistan Liberation Army claims control of Surab city, sets police stations, govt buildings ablaze The Balochistan Liberation Army’s takeover of Surab marks a major escalation in the separatist insurgency, raising fears of increased instability and fragmentation in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, has reportedly taken control of the strategic city of Surab in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. According to videos shared by Balochistan Post, thick black smoke and flames were seen rising from multiple locations across the city as several police stations and government buildings were set on fire.

BLA claims control over Surab city

The BLA announced that it has captured the entire city of Surab, including the Levies and police stations, major banks, and other key government offices. The armed group’s commanders claim they have successfully pushed back Pakistani army and police forces after intense clashes. They also claimed responsibility for killing a Station House Officer (SHO) during the operation and confiscating weapons from police personnel.

This bold seizure is being seen as a significant blow to Pakistan’s military leadership, including Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Highway blockade and tactical control

Following the takeover, BLA spokesperson Jayand Baloch released a brief statement confirming that their fighters now control important government establishments in Surab. They have also imposed checks and patrols on the main Quetta-Karachi highway and the Surab-Gaddar road, effectively sealing off critical transportation routes.

Coordinated attacks and hostage situation

Local sources reported that a large number of heavily armed militants launched coordinated attacks on various government offices on Friday evening. During the assault, several officials were taken hostage, and some government vehicles were torched. Pakistan’s official authorities have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident.

Rising insurgency in Balochistan

This incident marks the latest in a series of escalating attacks by Baloch separatists in the region over the past year, where militants have intermittently taken control of territories and key highways. The insurgency reflects long-standing grievances against the federal government.

Background: Why the conflict?

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area, located in the southwest bordering Afghanistan, Iran, and the Arabian Sea. It is rich in natural resources, including natural gas, copper, gold, coal, and uranium.

At the time of India-Pakistan partition in 1947, Balochistan was a semi-autonomous state under the Khan of Kalat. Baloch leaders allege that Pakistan forcibly annexed the region in 1948, sparking ongoing resistance and rebellion.

History of rebellions

The Baloch people have launched five major uprisings against the Pakistani state—in 1948, 1958, 1962, 1973, and 2004. The current insurgency is considered the most violent and prolonged. The conflict is fueled by grievances over exploitation of Balochistan’s resources by Pakistan and China without adequate development for local communities. The Pakistan military has cracked down harshly on dissent, with thousands of Baloch activists and students reported missing.

About the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)

The BLA is a prominent armed separatist group demanding independence for Balochistan. Pakistan has designated the BLA as a terrorist organization, while supporters portray it as a freedom movement. The group has previously carried out hundreds of attacks on Pakistani military targets, Chinese projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and government installations.

Potential impact

The takeover of Surab represents a serious escalation in Baloch separatist activities and adds to fears of further fragmentation within Pakistan. Analysts warn that unrest in Balochistan, alongside tensions in other provinces like Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), could lead to increased instability and potential territorial divisions in the country.