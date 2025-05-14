Baloch leader declares Balochistan's independence from Pakistan, urges India, global community for support According to Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch, the world must not accept Pakistan's narrative on Balochistan, which, he said, was forcibly annexed with the involvement of foreign powers.

Quetta:

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch declared Balochistan's independence from Pakistan, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations in the region. He has also urged Indian citizens, especially the media, YouTubers, and intellectuals, to avoid calling Balochs "Pakistan's own people". Mir Yar has extended full support for India's stand on Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). He urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to vacate the region.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do. Baloch people across Pakistan-occupied Balochistan are up on the streets, and this is their national verdict: that Balochistan is not Pakistan, and the world can't be a silent spectator anymore."

He stressed that the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

Expressing support for India, he urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to vacate the region, saying, "Balochistan fully supports India's decision of asking Pakistan to vacate PoK. The international community must urge Pakistan to immediately leave PoK to avoid another humiliation of surrender of its 93,000 army personnel in Dhaka."

"India is capable of defeating the Pakistan army, and if Pakistan didn't pay any heed, then the only Pakistani greedy army generals must be held responsible for the bloodshed because Islamabad is using PoK people as human shields," he added.

Asking for support for recognition and support from India and the global community for Balochistan's independence, he added, "Pakistan had been committing genocide and war crimes right under the nose of the UN and the civilised world. It must be brought to face charges of war crimes."

According to Mir Yar Baloch, the world must not accept Pakistan's narrative on Balochistan, which, he said, was forcibly annexed with the involvement of foreign powers.

