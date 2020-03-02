Two missiles strike Baghdad's green zone near US embassy

Image Source : AP Two missiles strike near US embassy in Baghdad

At least two missiles struck Baghdad's green zone late on Sunday, with one hitting an area near the US embassy. No casualties were reported in tjhe attack. A video that surfaced online showed the moment before the alleged strikes, with the alarm sirens on and loud bangs heard in the background.

The Green Zone - a diplomatic quarter in central Baghdad that hosts many international facilitates including the US embassy and an Iraqi base - constantly comes under fire, with the latest attack occurring on 16 February.

The US military said at the time that the strike "impacted" the Iraqi military installation housing American forces in the Iraqi capital.

Attacks against American installations in Iraq intensified after top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted airstrike, at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | 3 rockets strike US Embassy in Baghdad; dining hall among areas hit

Also Read | Five rockets hit near US Embassy in Baghdad​