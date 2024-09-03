Australia celebrates LGBTQ+ Day at Tehran embassy in bold move, Iran calls it insult to Islam

Follow us on Image Source : AUSTRALIAINIRAN/INSTAGRAM Australia marks LGBT awareness day in Iran

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday summoned the Australian ambassador in Iran over the publication of photos from a celebration in the embassy to mark Australia's LGBTQ national day on September 1, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said the foreign ministry summoned the Australian ambassador to Tehran, Ian McConville, and condemned the publication of photos on social media, calling it insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic culture, as well as international norms.

In response, McConville said that his country had not insulted Iran or Iranian culture, adding there was no reference to Iran in the post on Instagram.

A post on the Australian embassy's Instagram page shows Ambassador Ian McConville and his colleagues celebrating the “Wear it Purple Day with a splash of purple in every corner, and some delicious cupcakes made with love." "Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves. Let’s keep championing diversity and inclusion for a brighter, more inclusive future," the Instagram post added.

On Monday, the embassy published a photo of McConville and his colleagues wearing colourful outfits and saying, “Today, and every day, we're dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves."

Homosexuality in Iran

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, but under a religious decree issued 30 years ago, transgender people are allowed to seek gender transition surgery. Earlier in 2022, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of the "moral deprivation" widespread in Western civilisation. "There is severe moral deprivation in the world today such as homosexuality and things that one cannot bring oneself to even talk about. Some have rightly called Western civilisation a new age of ignorance," Khamenei had said.

Western rights groups have often criticised Iran, where homosexual acts among men can be punished by the death penalty. Tehran has dismissed the criticism as baseless and due to a lack of understanding of its Islamic laws. "The same moral vices of the age of ignorance (in pre-Islamic Arabia) exist today in the so-called civilised Western world in an organised and more widespread way. Life in Western civilisation is based on greed, and money is the basis of all Western values," Khamenei said.

