Australia bans social media for children under 16, sets global precedent Children in Australia will no longer be able to access their social media accounts. Platforms will have to prove they’ve taken “reasonable steps” to deactivate accounts belonging to users under 16 and block new account creation.

Australia has made history by becoming the first country to implement a nationwide ban that prevents children under the age of 16 from creating or maintaining accounts on popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Reddit, and Kick. The landmark law, is designed to protect young Australians from the growing dangers of online harm, including cyberbullying, harmful content, and the addictive nature of social media algorithms.

Prime Minister Albanese champions child safety

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been a strong advocate for the law, emphasizing its importance for safeguarding children's mental health and well-being in the digital age. "This is about making sure our kids are safe online," Albanese said.

"The digital world should not come at the cost of their mental health or development."

The new regulations are rooted in concerns about the adverse effects of excessive screen time and social media exposure. Research has linked these to rising anxiety, poor sleep, and shortened attention spans among children and teens across the globe.

A global first

The Australian government’s move is being closely watched by other nations, as no other country has enacted a ban of this magnitude. The law applies to 10 major platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and X, all of which will implement age-verification tools to comply with the new rules.

However, some social media giants have raised concerns, arguing that the law may not effectively make children safer online. Despite this, the government has remained firm in its commitment, with Albanese acknowledging that while the ban may not be perfect, it is the right step for society.

"We've said very clearly that this won't be perfect… but it's the right thing to do for society to express its views, its judgment, about what is appropriate," Albanese added.

What the new law means for social media users

Starting from today morning, children in Australia will no longer be able to access their social media accounts. Platforms will have to prove they’ve taken “reasonable steps” to deactivate accounts belonging to users under 16 and block new account creation. Those failing to comply face fines of up to AUD 49.5 million.

Roblox and others remain untouched for now

While 10 major platforms are covered by the ban, some notable exceptions include Discord, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Messenger, GitHub, and Roblox. The exclusion of Roblox has sparked controversy, especially after reports of children being targeted by adult predators within the game.

In response, Roblox has been working with Australian authorities to introduce stronger protections, including new age-verification controls that will be rolled out globally by January 2025. These changes will limit chat functions to users within the same age group, providing a safer experience for younger players.

