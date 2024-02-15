Atlanta SHOCKER: At least 4 hurt after gunman opens fires at student outside Atlanta high school

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Shooting broke out at the parkin of Benjamin E. Mays High School

Atlanta: In a shocking incident, four students were shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school on Wednesday. According to the statement released by the Atlanta Public Schools, shortly after dismissal on Wednesday afternoon, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated. All after-school activities were cancelled. “Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured,” the district said in a statement.

One woman detained: Report

However, later WSB television citing police reported that a woman was detained in connection with the incident.

The Atlanta violence took place on the same day gunfire erupted at a Kansas City rally to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, killing one and wounding as many as 20, police said. Both shootings occurred on the sixth anniversary of one of the most famous school shootings in recent US history, as 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. The shooter, a former student there who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

There have been 48 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2024, according to the Gun Violence Archive, using the standard of four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.