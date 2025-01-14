At least 100 illegal miners died, 500 trapped in South African gold mine; Rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : AP At least 100 illegal miners died in South African mine

In an abandoned gold mine in South Africa, at least 100 men who were mining illegally, have died. As per the authorities, they are suspected to have died of starvation or dehydration after being trapped deep underground for months. A mobile phone sent to the surface with some rescued miners on Friday had two videos on it showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic, Sabelo Mnguni, a spokesman for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group said.

18 bodies brought out since Friday

Mnguni said 18 bodies have been brought out since Friday. Nine of those bodies were recovered in a community-led operation on Friday. Another nine were brought out in an official operation by authorities on Monday, when 26 survivors were also rescued, Mnguni said.

Police spokesperson Brig Sebata Mokgwabone said they were still verifying information on how many bodies had been recovered and how many survivors brought out after starting a new rescue operation on Monday.

Illegal mining in South Africa

Illegal mining is common in parts of South Africa where companies close down mines that are no longer profitable, leaving groups of informal miners to illegally enter them to try and find leftover deposits.

The videos sent up to the surface on the mobile phone and released publicly by Mnguni's group show dozens of what appear to be dead bodies wrapped in plastic lying in darkened tunnels underground. Emaciated men were seen sitting near them.

Standoff between miners and the police

The mine has been the scene of a standoff between police and miners since authorities first attempted to force the miners out and seal the mine two months ago. Police said the miners were refusing to come out for fear of arrest but Mnguni said they had been left trapped underground after police removed the ropes they used to climb out of the mine.

Police also cut off the miners' food supplies in an attempt to force them out. Large groups of illegal miners often go underground for months to maximise their profits, taking food, water, generators and other equipment with them, but also relying on others in their group at the surface to send down more supplies.

(AP inputs)