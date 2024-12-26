Asma, Bashar-Al Assad's wife diagnosed with blood cancer, has 50 per cent survival chance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Reports also surfaced Asma filed for divorce.

Ousted Syrian President Bashar-Al Assad's wife, Asma al-Assad, is diagnosed with leukaemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and blood. Reports suggest that she has a 50 per cent survival chance. Asma, the former first lady of Syria, has been isolated to minimise the infection risk, while she undergoes treatment, reports Telegraph. Previously, she battled breast cancer in 2019, and after one year of treatment, she had declared herself cancer-free.

The former first lady, who has dual British-Syrian citizenship, was born in 1975 to Syrian parents in London. She married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000. The couple has three children, Hafez, Zein, and Karim.

Reports had also surfaced earlier suggesting that Asma sought a divorce from the former president and wanted to leave Russia. However, the Kremlin denied the media reports, saying, "they do not correspond to reality."