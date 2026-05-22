Army general disguised as waitress: Did China spy on Elon Musk, US delegation during Trump's visit?

Beijing:

Days after US President Donald Trump and his delegation visited China for high-stakes talks amid a changing world order and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, explosive allegations have been made that Beijing disguised its military personnel as hospitality staff to spy on the American delegation, including a high-ranking army officer keeping watch on Elon Musk.

Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has accused China of using disguised personnel to spy on members of the American delegation during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.

In a series of social media posts, Zeng alleged that a server seen standing directly behind billionaire Elon Musk at a state banquet in Beijing was actually a highly decorated active-duty Chinese military officer.

She claimed the waitress actually is Cheng Cheng, a member of the Chinese Communist Party and a battalion commander in the PLA Honour Guard Ceremonial Brigade with the rank of major. She is also one of China’s first female honour guards.

Zeng claimed the Cheng Chend has previously served as commander of the female honor guard unit, received a First-Class Merit citation, and was awarded the title of "National March 8 Red Banner Holder."

This is not the first time Zeng has levelled espionage related allegations against Beijing. In 2023, she had claimed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) played a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. According to her, China’s “purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."

Inside Zeng’s espionage allegations

Zeng shared an image of two servers present at the CCP hosted state banquet held in honour of President Trump, claiming that photographs of the same women “in uniform” were being widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms.

In a subsequent post, she alleged that a waitress standing behind Elon Musk in one of the photographs was Major Cheng Cheng, an elite battalion commander who reportedly helped draft operational manuals for China’s military ceremonies.

In another post, Zeng wrote, “I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress.”

These claims could not be independently verified by India TV and the channel does not vouch for their authenticity. The Chinese government has also not yet issued any response to these specific allegations.

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