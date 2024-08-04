Antony Blinken speaks with G7 Foreign Ministers, discusses Middle East as region remains on edge of war

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (August 4) spoke with the Foreign Ministers of G7 countries to discuss “diplomatic efforts” to prevent the escalation of brewing tensions in the Middle East involving Israel and Iran, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” Miller posted on X.

The development comes as tensions continue to rise every minute between Israel and Iran, also Lebanon after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. The killing of two senior militants of Hamas and Hezbollah in quick succession raised the temperatures in the Middle East, besides the ongoing war in Gaza which has been continuing for nearly 10 months.

Italy’s foreign minister on Middle East

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Sunday that the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies called on all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to avoid actions that could lead to an escalation.

During a videoconference chaired by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the G7 ministers expressed "strong concern about the recent events that could lead to a wider regional spread of the crisis, starting with Lebanon", according to a statement.

"We call on the parties concerned to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and encourage a new escalation,” it added.

Italy holds the G7's rotating presidency.

Tensions in the Middle East, inflamed by the 10-month-old war in Gaza, have escalated in recent days after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the militant Palestinian group Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The statement from the G7 meeting also called for the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages there, as well as reaffirming the G7 countries' commitment to intensifying humanitarian aid to the people of the Palestinian enclave.

What has Iran said?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct assault on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that the revenge for the killing of the Hamas leader will be “severe and at an appropriate time, place and manner”. It also blamed the "terrorist Zionist regime" of Israel for his death.

Both Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of carrying out the strike killing Haniyeh, hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president. However, Israel has neither accepted nor denied its responsibility behind the attack.

(With Reuters inputs)

ALSO READ | Hamas' Haniyeh killed by short-range projectile: Iran amid conflicting reports on method of killing