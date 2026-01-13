Another Hindu man, an auto driver, beaten to death in Bangladesh, probe underway to nab culprits Police in Daganbhuiyana are said that the Hindu man was murdered with country-made weapons and beaten to death and prima facie, it appears to be a pre-planned murder.

Dhaka:

Another Hindu man, an auto driver named Samir Das, was beaten to death in Bangladesh in latest attacks on Hindu minorities in the country, say local media reports. He was 28. The brutal attack on him was reported in Daganbhuiyan in Chittagong on Sunday night. According to reports, the attackers thrashed and stabbed him to death and after the murder, the criminals stole the man's battery-operated auto-rickshaw and fled from the scene.

Hindu man was killed with country-made weapons: Police

Police in Daganbhuiyana are said that the Hindu man was murdered with country-made weapons and beaten to death and prima facie, it appears to be a pre-planned murder.

Police added that the perpetrators also looted an auto-rickshaw after the killing and the victim's family will file a First Information Report (FIR). In this regard, the police have launched an operation to identify and arrest the culprits.

The development comes at a time when the majority Muslim nation of 170 million has been in turmoil since the 2024 uprising, and the resurgence of Islamist forces has sparked concern among religious minorities.

India slams Bangladesh over treatment of minorities

In the meantime, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, expressed concern over the escalating attacks on minority communities across the country and stated that communal violence has been increasing at an alarming rate as the February national election in Bangladesh approaches.

India also slammed Muslim-majority Bangladesh over the treatment of minorities, particularly Hindus. However, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.

