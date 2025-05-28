Amid Trump's assertion to make Canada the 51st US state, King Charles picks a side It's rare for the monarch to deliver what's called the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did it twice before. The king noted that it has been nearly 70 years since his mother first opened Parliament. And said he's visited 20 times.

As US President Donald Trump continues to put forth his assertion of making Canada the 51st US state, King Charles III said Canada is facing unprecedented challenges in a world that's never been more dangerous. Charles, who opened the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday with a speech widely viewed as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by US President Donald Trump.

Trump's repeated suggestion that the US annex Canada prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Charles to give the speech from the throne outlining his government's priorities for the new session of Parliament. The king is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth of former colonies.

“We must face reality: since the Second World War, our world has never been more dangerous and unstable. Canada is facing challenges that, in our lifetimes, are unprecedented," Charles said in French.

He added that “many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them." The king said the “True North is indeed strong and free” and reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty.

It's rare for the monarch to deliver what's called the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did it twice before. The king noted that it has been nearly 70 years since his mother first opened Parliament. And said he's visited 20 times.

“Canada has dramatically changed: repatriating its constitution, achieving full independence, and witnessing immense growth. Canada has embraced its British, French, and Indigenous roots and become a bold, ambitious, innovative country that is bilingual and truly multicultural,” the monarch said.

He said when his late mother opened a new session of Canadian Parliament in 1957, World War II remained a fresh, painful memory and said the Cold War was intensifying.

The speech isn't written by the king or his UK advisers, as Charles serves as a nonpartisan head of state. He read what was put before him by Canada's government but made some remarks of his own.

