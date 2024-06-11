All Eyes On Reasi: Why is it trending on social media platforms? I Know truth behind viral picture

Follow us on Image Source : @NIKSJK02/X #AllEeyesOnReasi

New Delhi: Hours after a gruesome terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in the loss of nine lives, the internet has stormed with horrific pictures of the ill-fated people killed on Sunday. The incident occurred when the terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33. On social media, pictures of the killings with the hashtag #AllEyesOnReasi have been flooded-- a similar #AllEyesOnRafah campaign following the killing of 45 including children in Gaza refugee camp.

#AllEyesOnRafah

The Rafah social media campaign attracted huge attention from the world as thousands of celebrities, eminent personalities and politicians took to Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook to pressurise the Israeli government for its "atrocities" on civilians in the border region of Gaza. In fact, from India, the campaign was widely endorsed by 'Bollywood superstars' and cricketers. Some of the prominent figures including Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tripti Dimri, and Richa Chadha, shared the post with the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah. While some of them deleted the viral trend following massive trolls.

#AllEyesOnReasi

Now, as the latest terrorist attack on Jammu and Kashmir killed innocent civilians, most of the users who posted pictures of the gruesome killing, are now criticising the Bollywood actors for shutting their mouths. As of writing this artilce, the hashtag has gained lakhs of traction on X but Instagram blocked the content with similar phrase. "All eyes on Rafah gone silent for Jammu," wrote a user named Rohit Singh. "This is Priyanka Chopra. A few days back her All Eyes On Rafah Today her eyes are closed; she can't see the Islamist terrorist killed Hindu pilgrims. @priyankachopra Please speak for Indians #AllEyesOnReasi All Eyes On Reasi," wrote another user.

"This is Madhuri Dixit. A few days back her All Eyes On Rafah Today her eyes are closed; she can't see the Islamist terrorist killed Hindu pilgrims. @MadhuriDixit Please speak for Indians #AllEyesOnReasi All Eyes On Reasi," wrote the same user criticising the veteran Bollywood actor.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6. 15 pm near Teryath village in the Poni area.

Reasi terror attack: Terror groups claim responsibility, backtrack later

Three shadow groups associated with the banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed initially claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack on pilgrims in Jammu. However, following widespread condemnation and outrage over the deaths of nine individuals, including a two-year-old, in the assault, the groups quickly retracted their statements. The People's Anti-Facist Force (PAFF), Revival of Resistance (both linked to Jaish), and The Resistance Front (affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba) initially took to social media to assert their involvement in the attack on the bus travelling from Shiv Khori to Katra in Reasi, officials said.

The assailants opened fire on the bus, causing it to plunge into a gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. While five victims succumbed to bullet wounds, ten others are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the Jammu region. As images of the innocent two-year-old victim identified as Titu circulated online prompting widespread condemnation, the shadow groups swiftly retracted their claims and instead attempted to shift blame onto government agencies, according to a senior official.

The incident has reignited concerns over terrorism and the safety of civilians in the region, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures and vigilance to prevent such heinous acts in the future, the official said.

(With inputs from agency)

