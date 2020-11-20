Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri dead in Afghanistan: Report

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri has died in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, 69, has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, Arab News quoted Pakistan, Afghanistan media sources as saying. The development has come just days after reports of Al-Qaeda leader's passing made the rounds on social media.

Zawahiri’s last appearance can be recalled to a video message which came out on 9/11 attacks anniversary.

His death, if reports come out to be accurate, will lead to a leadership vacuum in the terror organisation. Arab News said it spoke to four sources, including 2 Pakistani and 2 from Afghanistan.

