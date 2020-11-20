Friday, November 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri dead in Afghanistan: Report

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri dead in Afghanistan: Report

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, 69, has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, Arab News quoted Pakistan, Afghanistan media sources as saying.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2020 18:09 IST
Al Qaeda, Zawahiri, Afghanistan
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Al-Qaeda chief Zawahiri has died in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, 69, has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, Arab News quoted Pakistan, Afghanistan media sources as saying. The development has come just days after reports of Al-Qaeda leader's passing made the rounds on social media.

Zawahiri’s last appearance can be recalled to a video message which came out on 9/11 attacks anniversary.

His death, if reports come out to be accurate, will lead to a leadership vacuum in the terror organisation. Arab News said it spoke to four sources, including 2 Pakistani and 2 from Afghanistan.

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News