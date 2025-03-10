Air India flight forced to return to Chicago after 10 hours in air | Here's why The airline spokesperson said that alternative arrangements were made in time for the passengers to take them to their destination.

An Air India flight bound for Delhi from Chicago returned to the US city after being airborne for over ten hours, with the airline citing a technical issue as the reason for the return. However, a source familiar with the situation told news agency PTI that the aircraft had to turn back because several of the lavatories were clogged.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours, according to information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.

What did the airline say?

"AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that they were being given full refunds on cancellations and complimentary rescheduling. "Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination. In addition, full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain top priority," the spokesperson said.

10-hour trip to nowhere

According to The New York Post, the passengers suffered a 10-hour trip to nowhere because all but one of its toilets allegedly became clogged and inoperable.

There are 10 lavatories, including two for first-class passengers, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft operated by Air India and has little over 340 seats, including first, business and economy class seats, the source said. The source also said only 1 lavatory was functional.

The issue arose merely 5 hours into the 14-hour trip, forcing the airliner to head back to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The passengers claimed they were forced to jump through hoops to get their flights rescheduled or refunded. Just one or two clogged toilets may trigger a flight crew to turn the plane around and land due to the limited number of lavatories available onboard, New York Post reported.

(With agencies input)

