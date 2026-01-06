After European nations, Canada's Carney backs Denmark on Greenland against Trump The European stand was reinforced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who publicly backed Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and warned against any challenge to established principles of territorial integrity.

After European leaders sent a strong message on Greenland, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also backed Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and warned against any challenge to established principles of territorial integrity. European leaders on Tuesday sent a unified message on Greenland, asserting that the future of the Arctic island can be decided only by Greenland and Denmark, amid renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump expressing interest in taking control of the territory.

Canada reaffirms support for Denmark and Greenland

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Carney said Canada and Denmark are close allies with shared responsibilities in the Arctic region.

“Canada and Denmark are allies and partners in our shared responsibility for the security and resilience of the Arctic,” Carney wrote, adding that Canada would “always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland.” He also said the two countries would continue working together to support peace in Ukraine and across Europe.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Carney denounced suggestions from the US administration regarding Greenland’s sovereignty, saying the island’s fate rests solely with Denmark.

“The future of Greenland is a decision for Greenland and for Denmark exclusively,” he said. “It’s their decision.”

His remarks followed comments from Denmark’s prime minister, who had warned that any attempt to seize Greenland by military force would undermine NATO. Carney placed the Greenland issue within the broader context of NATO’s evolving security challenges in the Arctic.

“From a NATO perspective, the western flank of NATO, including Greenland and the Arctic, is an area where we need to invest more,” he said, citing a changing threat environment. He noted that Canada has already begun increasing military investments in the Arctic and is working closely with Nordic partners through NATO frameworks.

The Canadian prime minister said his government is strengthening its military capabilities in the region as part of a long-term strategy.

“With our military buildup just beginning, we are making heavy investments in the Arctic,” Carney said. “We’ll be working with our Nordic partners and through NATO.” He added that Arctic security would feature prominently in his discussions with the NATO Secretary General during meetings in Paris.

Carney said he had not seen remarks by a senior Trump adviser who declined to rule out the use of force in a hypothetical annexation of Greenland, but stressed NATO’s foundational principles.

“We are partners in NATO. It is a mutual defence alliance,” he said, highlighting the importance of self-determination, sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Carney, NATO is capable of adapting its security plans to protect all alliance members, including Greenland, as threats evolve.

While underlining Canada’s closest partnership with the United States, Carney stressed coordination with all NATO allies. “We stand with Denmark, we stand with Greenland,” he said. “We’ll work with everybody to make sure that we move forward together.”