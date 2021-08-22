UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls G7 meeting for urgent talks on Afghanistan situation on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, making his way to Parliament to debate the situation in Afghanistan, in London.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that he will convene a G7 leaders meeting for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Boris Johnson said, "I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years."

Afghans post-Taliban control in Kabul are already witnessing a humanitarian crisis as thousands line up to flee from the country fearing barbaric Taliban rule.

Earlier, Boris Johnson said that his country will work with the Taliban "if necessary", as the group has regained control of Afghanistan.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary, will go on," Johnson told reporters on Friday.

He said the situation at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered in hopes of boarding an evacuation flight, was getting "slightly better" and he saw "stabilisation".

UK evacuates over 2000 people from Kabul

The UK has been able to evacuate about 2,000 people, including British nationals and Afghans who worked with Britain, since Thursday, the Prime Minister said.

Earlier this week, the Home Office introduced a "bespoke" resettlement plan, promising to take in up to 20,000 Afghans "in the long-term", with some 5,000 being in the first year.

ALSO READ | 'Everything is finished': Afghan MP, evacuated from Kabul, breaks down upon landing in India

The plan was considered far from enough to deal with the Afghan crisis by British lawmakers who met for an emergency Parliament session on Wednesday.

Leaders of the G7 will meet online early next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as the rift between Washington and its European allies seemed to have widened over the former's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, French daily Le Monde said "Europeans were trapped in hasty American withdrawal".

The UK's Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace said last week that the US decision to pull its military forces out of Afghanistan was a "mistake".

ALSO READ | India evacuates nearly 400 people, including 329 Indians from Kabul

Latest World News