Afghanistan: 15 killed after ‘suicide bomber’ blew himself during ex-governor funeral in Badakhshan

Afghanistan blast: In yet another incident of a suicide blast in Afghanistan, at least 15 people died and over 50 were reportedly injured after a bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in Badakhshan province. According to local media, Tolo News, the incident happened during the funeral prayers of the province’s former deputy governor on Thursday.

Some conflicting reports also claimed that the death toll is more than 50. The blast rocked when people including senior Taliban officials gathered in the funeral prayer of Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province who was killed in a car bomb along with his driver on Tuesday.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the media reported that the explosion was triggered by a suicide bomber who targeted the congregation directly.

Meanwhile, speaking to a local news outlet, a Talibani official said that Safiullah Samim, the former commander of Baghlan police, was also killed in the explosion. Former Afghanistan President, Hamid Karzai, condemn the heinous act and called it "terrorism" and "against human and Islamic standards.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah Abdullah, former HCNR chairman, said that "attacking mosques and religious places is an act contrary to the rules of Islam and human principles and there is no justification."

ISKP claimed responsibility

According to the sources of The Express Tribune, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was a retaliatory measure for an operation in Kuner province.

Soaring suicide attacks in Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning the war-torn country witnessed several bombings in which hundreds of people were killed at once. Earlier in January this year, at least 21 were killed and several were injured following a massive bomb explosion at the entrance of the Taliban's foreign ministry.

On January 1, this year, a bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport, killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

