Image Source : ANI Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at 9:17 PM on Wednesday, while a similar quake struck the same region earlier today at a depth of 220 km and quake-affected parts of northern and northwestern Pakistan as well.

Early morning earthquake

Earlier on November 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's 5.1-magnitude province near Ishkashim, with no immediate deaths or property damage, according to the US Geological Survey. According to the Geological Survey, it was 220.7 km deep.

No immediate injuries were reported

So far, the two quakes have caused no casualties or severe damage, according to preliminary assessments.

