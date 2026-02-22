Afghanistan condemns deadly Pakistan airstrikes, vows 'calculated response'

New Delhi:

Afghanistan has strongly condemned airstrikes carried out by Pakistan along the border, calling them a “clear violation” of its sovereignty and international law. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes hit residential homes and a religious seminary, killing and injuring dozens of innocent civilians, including women and children, in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

“Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children,” Mujahid wrote on X.

Afghanistan vows ‘calculated response’

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence said safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and protecting its people is a “religious and national responsibility.” The ministry warned that an appropriate and calculated response would be given at the proper time.

“Attacks on civilian targets and religious centres are clear evidence of the Pakistani army’s intelligence and security failures, and repeated aggressions will never conceal their internal shortcomings,” the statement said.

Pakistan targets militant camps

Pakistan said it carried out airstrikes early Sunday on seven camps linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along the border. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the operations were “intelligence-based and selective” and aimed at groups responsible for recent deadly attacks in Pakistan, including a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad that killed 31 worshippers.

Tarar also said that an Islamic State affiliate was among the targets. Similar strikes inside Afghanistan were conducted by Pakistan in October last year.

Rising tensions after border attacks

The strikes follow recent attacks in Pakistan’s border regions. A suicide bomber in Bajaur district killed 11 soldiers and a child, while another attack in Bannu district killed two soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel. Pakistan claims militants responsible for these attacks are operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan has called on Afghanistan’s Taliban government and the international community to prevent the use of Afghan soil for attacks, as outlined in the Doha agreement.