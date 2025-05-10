Afghanistan calls Pakistani claim of Indian missile strike baseless, India terms it 'propaganda' Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India on Saturday rejected claims of missile strikes on Afghanistan and alleged military losses as "lies, misinformation, and propaganda."

New Delhi:

The governments of India and Afghanistan have strongly rejected recent allegations made by Pakistan, which claimed that Indian missiles had struck Afghan territory amid escalating regional tensions. Both nations labelled the accusations as baseless and part of an ongoing disinformation campaign orchestrated by Pakistani state agencies.

In a firm rebuttal, Enaitullah Khawarzmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, categorically denied that any Indian missile strike had occurred on Afghan soil. "These claims are entirely false and unfounded," Khawarzmi stated, dismissing Islamabad’s assertions as fabricated attempts to sow diplomatic discord between Kabul and New Delhi.

Pakistan had earlier alleged that India had expanded its recent military actions to include Afghan territory, an accusation that drew sharp criticism from Indian officials.

India’s Deputy Foreign Minister also weighed in, emphasizing that the Afghan people are fully aware of their adversaries and can discern which countries have consistently violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty in recent years. "The Afghan populace does not need to be reminded who has repeatedly targeted their civilian population and infrastructure," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, echoed these sentiments. He lambasted Pakistan’s statements as "ludicrous" and "totally frivolous," adding that the accusations reflect a calculated campaign of misinformation. "These are not stray remarks — they are part of a deliberate pattern of propaganda being promoted by Pakistani state agencies," Misri said.

He further dismissed reports circulating in Pakistani media that claimed India had suffered major military losses, including the destruction of air force bases in Sirsa, Suratgarh, and Azamgarh. "These claims are pure fabrication. All our military installations are fully operational, and no significant damage has been recorded," Misri clarified.

Calling for restraint and vigilance, Misri urged the media and the public not to fall prey to Pakistan’s tactics. "This is a clear attempt to manipulate perceptions and create diplomatic friction in the region. We urge everyone to verify facts before amplifying such falsehoods."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India’s defence establishment have reaffirmed that India remains committed to maintaining regional stability and transparency. In joint statements, both reiterated that the country’s defence posture remains strong and uncompromised.

Diplomatic observers suggest that Pakistan’s latest accusations may be aimed at diverting attention from internal challenges and recent cross-border tensions. However, the firm and united response from both India and Afghanistan indicates a growing resilience against what they describe as "state-sponsored propaganda."

As tensions continue to simmer, New Delhi and Kabul appear resolute in rejecting false narratives, emphasising that regional peace and cooperation must not be victimised by misinformation.