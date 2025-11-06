Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire despite peace talks being underway in Istanbul According to the Taliban, its fighters have not responded to the firing out of respect for the negotiation team in Turkey and to avoid civilian harm.

New Delhi:

The Afghan Taliban said on Thursday that Pakistani forces had carried out an attack in the Spin Boldak area despite the ceasefire and ongoing peace talks taking place in Istanbul.

According to the Taliban, its fighters have not responded to the firing out of respect for the negotiation team in Turkey and to avoid civilian harm.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X that while the third round of discussions with Pakistan was underway, Pakistani forces opened fire, creating fear among local residents. He said that the Taliban’s forces had so far shown restraint to prevent further escalation. He also noted that in the previous round of talks, both sides had agreed to maintain the ceasefire and avoid any aggressive action.

An AFP report said that projectiles were fired from Pakistan into Afghan territory. Afghan sources cited in the report claimed that Pakistan used both light and heavy weapons and struck civilian areas. Islamabad, however, has accused Afghanistan of initiating fire, describing Thursday’s action as a restrained response.

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Fighting along the Pakistan Afghanistan border early last month, following blasts in Kabul, resulted in more than seventy deaths, including around fifty Afghan civilians, according to United Nations figures. It was among the most serious clashes in recent years between the two neighbours, whose relations have worsened since the Taliban regained control of Kabul in 2021. The main points of tension involve militants operating across the border and broader security concerns.

A ceasefire was announced on October 19 in Qatar, but negotiations in Turkey last week stalled over how to implement the agreement. Each side accused the other of not engaging sincerely.

Reports indicate that talks resumed in Istanbul on Thursday. Both parties have cautioned that fighting could break out again if the discussions fail.

Also read: PoK headed for a GenZ revolution after Nepal? Why are youth storming the streets against Pakistani rule