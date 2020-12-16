Wednesday, December 16, 2020
     
6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines's Mindanao

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippine, said National Centre for Seismology.

New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2020 8:21 IST
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.

