6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines's Mindanao

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST
No loss of life or property has been reported yet.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.