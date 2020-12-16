Image Source : PTI 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines's Mindanao

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 04:52:00 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 16-12-2020, 04:52:00 IST, Lat: 5.19 & Long: 125.47, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Mindanao, Philippines for more information https://t.co/5OLHRhwSiz pic.twitter.com/1Pu8HcL68x — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 15, 2020

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 5.19 degrees latitude and 125.47 degrees longitude.

