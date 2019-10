Image Source : KUWAYAMA 50-carat diamond stolen in Japan

Police in Japan are investigating the reported theft of a diamond worth 200 million yen (approx $1.8million).

The 50-carat diamond vanished Thursday from a convention centre in Yokohama where an international jewellery exhibition was being held.

The gem is believed to have disappeared between 5pm and 6pm local time when its case was discovered empty.

A person behaving suspiciously was apparently seen on security cameras around the time of the theft.