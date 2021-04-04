Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

IANS
Jakarta Updated on: April 04, 2021 7:00 IST
Image Source : ANI

A 5.9 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early on Sunday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday Jakarta Time (1842 GMT Saturday), with the epicenter at 163 km south of Ambon, the capital of the province, and the depth of 329 km under seabed, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The intensity of the quake was felt at II to III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the city.

The tremor did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

