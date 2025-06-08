400 drones, 40 missiles: Russia unleashes massive air strike on Ukraine days after Kyiv's air base attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency operations were underway across multiple regions to clear debris and rescue victims possibly trapped under rubble.

New Delhi:

In one of the largest aerial attacks in recent months, Russia launched over 400 drones and 40 missiles on Ukraine overnight Friday, killing at least four people and injuring around 80, according to Ukrainian officials. The bombardment comes just days after Ukraine carried out a major drone strike on Russian air bases, damaging a significant portion of Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency operations were underway across multiple regions to clear debris and rescue victims possibly trapped under rubble. "Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris," Zelenskyy said in a statement, warning that Russia continues to exploit global indifference to its attacks.

Wave of destruction across Ukraine

According to Ukraine's air force, Russia used 407 drones, six ballistic missiles, 38 cruise missiles, and one anti-radar missile in the overnight offensive — totaling 452 projectiles, of which 406 were intercepted. However, the missiles that broke through caused extensive damage and civilian casualties.

Zelenskyy calls for stronger global response

Zelenskyy called out the international community for not doing enough to condemn or prevent such attacks, saying, “Not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. This is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war.” He urged greater diplomatic and strategic pressure on Moscow, saying initial steps toward peace, including a ceasefire, are urgently needed.

“Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be ensured, and peace must be established,” he said. “Pressure must be applied on Russia to make that happen and to stop the attacks.”

Ukrainian counterstrike and Russian retaliation

The massive Russian retaliation follows Ukraine’s drone strike, dubbed the “Spiderweb” operation, which reportedly hit airbases as far away as Siberia and damaged 34% of Russia's nuclear-capable cruise missile bombers. Ukrainian forces also claimed to have struck two additional Russian airfields, targeting aircraft that had escaped the earlier assault.

The Kremlin had signaled a forceful response. During a phone call with former US President Donald Trump earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly said Moscow would "have to respond" to Ukraine's bold aerial assault.