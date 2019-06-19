Twitterati troll Pak PM Imran for posting Tagore's quote as Khalil Jibran's

Image Source : PTI Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan was mercilessly trolled Wednesday for wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran.

Khan, 66, took to share an inspirational quote which goes as "I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy".

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

The Prime Minister captioned the quote, saying "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment".

The tweet garnered 23,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,000 times, while more than 2,000 people commented on it. But the netizens were quick to pick the Prime Minister's mistake and started making fun of him.

This is what happens when dumb people acquire "big" offices. — Keshavi (@Keshavi18) June 19, 2019

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

Sir you must have your social media manager be more diligent and fact check before posting. Mistakes by your social media team reflect badly on you. — Adam M H (@AdamM83994149) June 19, 2019

"Mr Khan it doesn't hurt to Google a quote if you are not into reading. By copying a Tagore's quote and attributing it to Khalil Gibran, you are not only getting mocked but you are making a laughing stock of the country in the process! Please!" wrote journalist Murtaza Solangi.

Mr. Khan it doesn’t hurt to Google a quote if you are not into reading. By copying a Tagore’s quote and attributing it to Khalil Gibran, you are not only getting mocked but you are making a laughing stock of the country in the process! Please! https://t.co/gMztjABTda — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) June 19, 2019

"Another gem from Imran Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran," wrote another.

if a student had misquoted the author of this quote, his teacher would've surely given him a big fat zero. Good thing Imran Khan is the PM of Pakistan! 🙈 — Zoë Khan (@zoekhan) June 19, 2019

You are a comedian prime minister .cant even quote correctly . We hv a man called rahul Pappu in india who is same as you inside out .fortunately India rejected him . Like pak cricket team u r a liability to yur country .jai Hind ! — prophet (@JosephIsmailRam) June 19, 2019

Khan has made headline in recent months for lack of knowledge or slip of tongue.

While visiting Iran in April, he had said Japan and Germany shared borders.