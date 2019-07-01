Monday, July 01, 2019
     
  4. Powerful explosion rocks Afghan capital Kabul

Kabul Updated on: July 01, 2019 10:52 IST
Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, smoke seen
Smokes rises after a huge explosion in Kabul, smoke seen billowing from downtown area near U.S. Embassy.

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul's downtown area near the U.S. Embassy.

The explosion early on Monday occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State operate in Kabul.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

