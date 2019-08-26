G-7 Summit: Postcards from Biarritz, France

Ending all speculation, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in picturesque Basque coast in France. While Iran's minister was a surprise invite, the G-7 Summit was a first global stage for newly-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
French authorities detained 68 people taking part in a tense protest near the G-7 summit, something that has become a norm for such mega summits. The day also saw Donald Trump skipping the big meet on climate change.
IndiaTvNews.com brings to you photos from Biarritz, France where the decision-makers of the world's most powerful nations are meeting. Take a look.
President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi share a laugh together during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
From the left, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President and Chairman of the African Union Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a work session focused on climate in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit. The empty seat at third right was the place reserved for President Donald Trump, who according to Macron had skipped Monday's working session on the climate. At the same time Macron said that Trump supported an initiative by G-7 countries for an immediate $20 million fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the rainforest.
Guests pose for the G7 family photo Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Biarritz. A top Iranian official paid an unannounced visit Sunday to the G-7 summit and headed straight to the buildings where leaders of the world's major democracies have been debating how to handle the country's nuclear ambitions.
US first lady Melania Trump meets surfers at the Cote des Basques beach during the G7 summit, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26 2019. (Julien de Rosa/Pool via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, goes to attend a lunch on "digital transformation", during the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug.26 2019. G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran's top diplomat. (Nicholas Kamm / POOL via AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Melania Trump as she arrives for a family photo with President Donald Trump, during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Pool via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, meets French President Emmanuel Macron during in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit. G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran's top diplomat. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Mounted police officers ride along the beach in Biarritz, France ahead of the third and final day of the G-7 summit, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes, the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan.Biarritz, France. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk together following the G-7 family photo with guests at G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump depart following the Group of Seven leaders G-7 family photo with guests at the G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump kisses German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 family photo Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Biarritz.