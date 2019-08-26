G-7 Summit: Postcards from Biarritz, France

Image Source : AP Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Melania Trump as she arrives for a family photo with President Donald Trump, during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Pool via AP)

Ending all speculation, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in picturesque Basque coast in France. While Iran's minister was a surprise invite, the G-7 Summit was a first global stage for newly-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

French authorities detained 68 people taking part in a tense protest near the G-7 summit, something that has become a norm for such mega summits. The day also saw Donald Trump skipping the big meet on climate change.

IndiaTvNews.com brings to you photos from Biarritz, France where the decision-makers of the world's most powerful nations are meeting. Take a look.