Magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolts Philippines, after shocks expected

Image Source : PTI Magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolts Philippines

The central Philippines was struck by a magnitude-5.9 earthquake on Tuesday. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tremours were felt in Bohol province.

According to the institute, the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 12:59 a.m, was at a depth of 551 km, 41 km southeast of Lila town.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties into the incident, the local media reported.

The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar province. Aftershocks are expected, the institute said.

Earlier on May 31, a massive earthquake hit Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. The preliminary magnitude was said to be 6.1.

The earthquake was centered in the Philippine Sea off Governor Generoso, or 146 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Davao City and 73 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Mati.

The Philippines is on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which are prone to frequent and large earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions also occur frequently in the region.