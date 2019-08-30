Lag gaye 440 volt: Pakistan Minister receives electric shock while speaking about Modi. Twitter dies laughing

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock from mike

Pakistan Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rashid, who had predicted a war with India in October-November, has surfaced in a new viral video. In the video, the minister is seen giving a speech during a rally in Pakistan and is talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister received a shock through the microphone that he was holding, while he was talking about PM Narendra Modi.

The viral video was shared on social media.

Sheikh Rasheed k mic mein Modi ne current bhej diya: pic.twitter.com/LsTobPov1q — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

The video began with Sheikh Rashid addressing the crowd by saying, "Hum tumhari Modi neeyaton se wakif hain." As he continued with his speech, the minister suddenly received a shock from the mic in his hand and shrieked, "Ooi current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai current aa gaya hai." His dialogue was received with a roar of laughter from the audience. He then continued by saying, "Ye Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kar sakta."

The video has gathered some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

दुनिया का एकलौता मुल्क है जहाँ Prime Minister के पास बिजली नही और Rail Minister के पास एक्स्ट्रा बिजली है😂😂 — सच्चा हिंदूस्थानी🇮🇳 (@VBHAGYAWANT) August 30, 2019

लग गए 440 वॉट छूने से तेरे😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳 Vanrajsinh Chauhan (@VijayRajput27) August 30, 2019

😂 "MODI" ,Bas naam hi kaafi hai..Liya nahin ki jhatke shuru ho gaye.. — 🇮🇳 Prabhat Yadav 🇮🇳 (@prabhatkumar76) August 30, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 zor ka jathka dheere se lage! — AfghanDelta (@AfghanDelta) August 30, 2019

इन झटकों की आदत डाल लो ये हमेशा मिलने वाले है — Ghanshyam Manglav (@GManglav) August 30, 2019

इसी करंट से अब पाकिस्तान प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय को बिजली सप्लाई की जाएगी😂😂 — Bipin Shukla Garg (@BipinShukla97) August 30, 2019

In this video: Pakistan minister threatens of war