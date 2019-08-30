Friday, August 30, 2019
     
Lag gaye 440 volt: Pakistan Minister receives electric shock while speaking about Modi. Twitter dies laughing

As seen in a viral video, Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid received an electric shock while he was holding a mike and was speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2019 18:27 IST
Representative News Image

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid gets electric shock from mike

Pakistan Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rashid, who had predicted a war with India in October-November, has surfaced in a new viral video. In the video, the minister is seen giving a speech during a rally in Pakistan and is talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister received a shock through the microphone that he was holding, while he was talking about PM Narendra Modi. 

The viral video was shared on social media.

The video began with Sheikh Rashid addressing the crowd by saying, "Hum tumhari Modi neeyaton se wakif hain." As he continued with his speech, the minister suddenly received a shock from the mic in his hand and shrieked, "Ooi current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai current aa gaya hai." His dialogue was received with a roar of laughter from the audience. He then continued by saying, "Ye Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kar sakta."

The video has gathered some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

In this video: Pakistan minister threatens of war

