Pakistan minister predicts full-blown war with India in October, November

Image Source : PTI Pakistan Minister says war between India and Pakistan likely

A full-blow war between India and Pakistan is likely to occur in October and November, Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Wednesday. Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed affirmed the time for Kashmir’s final freedom struggle has come, and the war with India will be the last this time.

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. We must stand with the people of the occupied valley and I will visit Kashmir once again after Muharram," Pakistan media quoted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as saying.

“Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?" he said.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had assessed the anti-Muslim mindset in India beforehand. Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are fools," the Pakistan minister has said.

“Imran Khan’s speech at the Unite Nations on September 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

Pakistan Tuesday considered a complete ban on the use of the country's airspace by Indian flights. The move comes weeks after the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the decisions to close the airspace with India and to ban the use of Pakistan's land routes for India's trade with Afghanistan were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Prime Minister is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in Cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... Modi has started, we'll finish!" he tweeted.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30. It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on July 16.

Pakistan has already suspended its trade with India and stopped the train and bus services in protest to India's August 5 decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

