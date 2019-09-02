Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pak team in Brussels as EU Parliament to discuss Kashmir

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs will take up the Kashmir issue on Monday, two days after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met top EU officials and conveyed that New Delhi is open to discussing "other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan" in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed hope that the European Parliament will raise its voice for Kashmiris during the discussion, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan will attend the meeting to appraise the EU parliament on the Kashmir (AJK) situation and "ongoing Indian atrocities".

In a press release, the AJK government has said it is the first time that the Kashmir issue will be discussed in the EU Parliament.

The AJK Parliament will also meet the British parliamentarians in London.

Earlier, talking to the media, Raja Farooq hailed the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs' decision to discuss the situation in Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was an outstanding issue on the UN Security Council agenda, which would have to be settled in accordance with its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his meeting with EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini had conveyed that India was open to discussing "other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan" in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

"Glad to meet EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security @FedericaMog again. Discussed various aspects of India-EU cooperation and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"Underlined India's openness to discuss other outstanding issues bilaterally with Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

"Shared our perspective on better governance and greater development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Emphasized the need to renounce hostility, terror and violence by Pakistan to build normal neighbourly relations," he added.

Jaishankar also met the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides and discussed with him India's development plans for Kashmir after revoking of special status and dividing the state into two centrally-governed union territories.

Pakistan is also raising the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council after failing to get the Security Council to censure India on revoking special status for Kashmir.

