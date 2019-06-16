Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's wife convicted of misusing public funds

Image Source : PTI Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara has been convicted of misusing public funds on Sunday. According to AP, The Israeli court has convicted Sara of fraudulently using state funds for meals, under a plea bargain.

Sara Netanyahu was ordered to pay a fine of $ 15,000 in a deal approved by magistrates’ court justice Avital Chen in Jerusalem.

“The deal reached between the sides is worthy and appropriately reflects the deeds and their severity on the criminal level,” news agency AP quoted justice Avital Chen as saying.

Israeli PM's wife will repay the state $12,490 and pay a fine of $2,777.

"The prosecution is aware there isn't a full correlation between the sum and the criminal offence, however in the framework of the legal procedure, a full correlation is not obligatory," Prosecutor Erez Padan said.

Responding to the charges, Mr Netanyahu said in a statement: "Sara Netanyahu is a strong and honourable woman and there has never been any fault in her actions."

The 60-year-old Sara was accused of spending $1,00,000 of state money on lavish meals by outside catering and falsely declaring no availability of cooks at the PM's residence. She was charged with fraud and breach of trust last year.

