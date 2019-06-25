Image Source : PTI Indian killed in hit-and-run collision in US Representational image

A 26-year-old Indian driver has been killed in a major hit-and-run collision in the US State of California, according to a media report.

Syed Waseem Ali, who hailed from Hyderabad and lived in Fremont, was driving the Toyota and had Sela Henriquez as the passenger via the Lyft ride-hailing service, who were pronounced dead after the crash in San Francisco's Bayview District on Sunday, the SFGate reported.

The city's medical examiner's office has identified Ali and Henriquez, 49, of San Francisco, as the victims who died in the collision reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Third Street and Paul Avenue, the report added.

A silver Mercedes-Benz was speeding on Third Street and did not stop at a red light at the Paul Avenue intersection, causing a collision with a silver Toyota sedan, police said.

Two passengers from the Mercedes were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive.

The driver fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, and had not been arrested till now, police said. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Lyft Inc., a transportation network company based in San Francisco, has issued a statement following the crash.