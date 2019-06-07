Eid holidays turn tragic: 12 Indians among 17 dead in Dubai bus accident

Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Representative image

Eid holidays turned tragic for a majority of the families of the 17 people, including 12 Indians, who died in a horrific road accident after a bus from Oman crashed in a low-clearance signboard here.

Most of the passengers were travelling back to Dubai after a visit to their relatives in neighbouring Oman during the June 3-6 Eid holidays in the UAE.

Twelve Indians were among those who died after the driver of the bus, belonging to the Omani bus transport company Mwasalat, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on Thursday, the Gulf News reported.

The rest of the deceased are yet to be identified.

However, the Dubai police authorities said the number of Indians who died in the accident could increase further.

Nahimshaad CK, a Dubai-resident, said that his uncle Ummer Chonokadavath, 65, and his son Nabil Ummer, 25, were among the dead.

The duo, who hailed from Thalassery district in Kerala, had gone to Muscat to celebrate Eid with Chonokadavath's daughter.

"They were on their way back from Muscat after celebrating Eid. My uncle has had a business here (Dubai) for many years," he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, an employee of a Dubai-based media firm, was also one of the victims. He had gone to Oman to visit a friend.

"We saw him last week before the (Eid) holidays began. He wished Eid Mubarak to everyone and left," his colleague said.

Efforts are underway to repatriate his body back to Kerala where his wife and daughters reside, the report said.

The wife of 30-year-old Vikram Jawahar Thakur wept inconsolably after she received the news of her husband's death at the Rashidiya police station.

Deepak Kumar, 40, an accountant, along with his family was returning after spending the Eid holidays with a cousin in Oman, the Gulf News reported.

Kumar, who hails from Kerala, died in the accident, while his wife Athira and four-year-old daughter Athulya were injured and are undergoing treatment in Rashid Hospital.

The injured Omani driver of the bus is also undergoing treatment in the hospital and the Dubai Police have recorded his statement, the report said.

The Indian Consulate had earlier tweeted that four Indians were discharged after first aid and three are receiving treatment in Rashid Hospital.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier that cut the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, the Gulf News reported.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families," he tweeted.

Indian Consular General in Dubai Vipul had earlier confirmed the death of 12 Indians in the accident.

"With great sadness we inform that Indian fatalities in Dubai bus accident have gone up to 12," he tweeted.

He said that the embassy officials are at the Rashidiya police station and mortuary to extend all assistance to the families of the victims.

The Dubai Police too expressed its condolences.