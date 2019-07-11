Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Defence minister, DRDO chief discuss formation of task force to avoid accidents in ammunition depots

Defence minister, DRDO chief discuss formation of task force to avoid accidents in ammunition depots

Over 19,325 defective anti-tank mines had exploded primarily due to leakage of explosives from some of the mines stored at the Central Ammunition Depot in Pulgaon. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 8:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Defence minister, DRDO chief discuss formation of task force to avoid accidents in ammunition depots

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy Wednesday discussed formation of a task force for finding ways to avoid accidents in ammunition depots.
 
"Secretary, Dept of Defence R&D and Chairman @DRDO_India Dr G. Satheesh Reddy called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh to constitute a task force of experts for evolving methodology to avoid ammunition accidents, in New Delhi, today (sic)," a defence ministry tweet read.
 
A massive blast at an ammunition depot in Maharashtra's Pulgaon in 2017 had killed at least 19 Army personnel.
 
Over 19,325 defective anti-tank mines had exploded primarily due to leakage of explosives from some of the mines stored at the Central Ammunition Depot in Pulgaon.
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to retain every West Bank settlement