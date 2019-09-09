No military solution to conflict in Afghanistan: Pakistan

With President Donald Trump cancelling a secret summit with Taliban leaders and his Afghan counterpart, Pakistan on Sunday urged all sides to follow restraint, saying there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

Trump called off a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders planned at his Camp David retreat on Sunday after the terror group admitted it was behind a suicide car bomb attack on Thursday that had killed an American soldier and 11 others in the capital of Kabul.

“Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process,” the Foreign Office said.

The FO also said that “Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following the earliest resumption of talks” between the parties.

It said Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience.

Pakistan said that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and urges that both sides must re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

