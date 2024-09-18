YSRCP regime used animal fats to prepare Tirupati Laddu prasadam, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu courted another controversy on Wednesday by alleging that the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024 used animal fats to prepare the highly revered Tirupati Laddu prasadam. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is the most sacred temple and he was shocked to learn that the Jagan's administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.

He said shame on Jagan and the YSRCP government that couldn’t respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.

However, the YSRCP reacted sharply to Naidu's accusations and said Chandrababu Naidu committed a great sin by damaging the sanctity of the divine temple Tirumala and the faith of hundreds of crores of Hindus.

the party said Chandrababu Naidu's statements regarding Tirumala Prasadam are truly vile and no one born of human birth speaks such words or makes such accusations.

It should be noted that the iconic Laddu prasadam faced scrutiny and controversy during the YSRCP regime with the TDP frequently criticizing its alleged severe compromise in quality.

Recently, the TTD conducted an in-house assessment in consultation with dairy experts and discovered that quality ghee plays a major role in determining the taste of 'Srivari laddus'.

Moreover, the TTD recently established a new sensory perception laboratory and is training its staff at a quality training institute in Mysore.