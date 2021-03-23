Uttar Pradesh government transfers 125 DSPs ahead of panchayat election

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath government transfers 125 DSPs ahead of panchayat election

The Yogi Adityanath government has transferred 125 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) ahead of the panchayat elections in the state.

As per the order issued by the government, DSPs of Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Badaun, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Deoria, Fatehgarh, Ferozabad, Eta, Etawah, Gonda, Hardoi have been changed.

The latest rejig is significant as it comes just ahead of the panchayat elections. The Allahabad High Court had recently asked the state government to complete the panchayat election process by May 25. The three-tier panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh were earlier slated to be completed by January 13. But it was delayed due to the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF TRANSFERRED DSPs

Earlier on Monday, 56 of the 75 promoted DGPs were assigned duty. The remaining 19 will soon be posted in the state. The government had promoted 75 cops to the rank of DGP in the first week of March.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF 56 DSPs

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has said that not more than five people will be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections. The decision was taken in view of the coronavirus situation in the state.

It has also been decided that only one candidate will be allowed to enter the room of the election officer. Similarly, during polling, the voters will have to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. Instructions have also been issued to make circles at a distance of six-feet at the polling centres.

Latest India News