Yogi Adityanath interview: From Mahakumbh to bulldozer action and Ram Navami procession | Top quotes of UP CM

Yogi Adityanath interview: In an exclusive interview with the news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on multiple issues. He discussed about Mahakumbh and also attcked the Opposition parties for questioning the Kumbh Mela 2025.

On being asked about stampede deaths that took place during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "There is a judicial commission, and it is working according to the directions given by Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court. They are working on all the evidence and recording statements. We will take further action based on the findings in the report....".

1. On the Samajwadi Party leader's statement on Rana Sanga, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We cannot expect anything from those who glorify Aurangzeb, Babur and consider Jinnah as their idol. We can very well figure out what their feelings will be towards the country, India's heritage, and the great men of India. These people are also opportunistic. It won't take them long to take a U-turn... What do these people know about Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh? Will they teach us history? We cannot expect anything from those who worship Aurangzeb and Babur and consider Jinnah as their idol...".

2. Yogi Adityanath tore into the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc, claiming that with the help of foreign powers, tried to "influence" the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through money and "propaganda". Adityanath dubbed the actions by the Opposition parties akin to treason for colluding with foreign powers. "Congress and opposition parties did propaganda, and they had not only spread propaganda, but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had already announced it... Many facts will come to light. Through NGOs, social media platforms, digital media, they spread propaganda on a large-scale propaganda in various parts of the country that the BJP will change the constitution. If PM Modi will come, they will bring a new constitution, all kinds of things they have said," CM Yogi Adityanath told.

3. On Eid and Ram Navami processions, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "We sit with the administration from time to time, and we have already prepared an SOP for this. Uttar Pradesh is the first state that has, according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, controlled the sound emanating from the premises of religious places. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, if we can do it, then why can't we do it in West Bengal?"

4. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress party over the four per cent Minority reservation quota bill, stating that the reservation on the basis of religion by the Congress-led Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution. He said, "The reservation on the basis of religion by the Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution. What all wrong did they not do to the Constitution in 1976?." "DK Shivakumar is saying exactly what he has inherited from Congress's legacy," he said.

5. Asked about his "dabang" style of governance, the chief minister said, "This lathi not only safeguards our sisters, daughters, businessmen, but also deals with mafia and goons. Ye humara Dabang style nahi, yeh humari sharafat ka style hai."

6. Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness. He said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state. CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families. He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families."A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally. CM Yogi reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest.

7. UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc used billionaire George Soros's money to influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CM Yogi even called this alleged involvement an act by a traitor. Also, on bulldozer action in the state, CM Yogi said, "...'Jo jaise samjhega, usko ussi bhasha mein samjhana chahiye'...".

8. On being asked about mosques covered with tarpaulin in Sambhal, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "If you are playing with colours, it is possible that it can be put on someone, but it does not spoil one's identity. There are processions during Muharram. Doesn't the shadow of their flag fall on any Hindu house or near a Hindu temple? Does it make the house impure? There are strict instructions to not put colours on anyone who does not agree to it... Don't they wear coloured clothes?...You wear coloured clothes, but if colour is put on you, you create problems, why the double-standards?...Hug each other. Many Muslims have played Holi with us...".

9. The recently concluded MahaKumbh festival achieved record-breaking success with over 60 crore devotees from India and abroad taking the Holy Dip at the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. However, the festival had come in for criticism from the Opposition, that called it a political event. Now, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has attacked the opposition and said that it was not a "BJP event," adding that Kumbh means "Bhavya and Divya. CM Yogi attributed the success of MahaKumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees have taken a dip in the holy Triveni.

10. On the biggest achievements of his government in the last 8 years, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "I believe in a democracy, the biggest achievement for any government should be the satisfaction of the people. In the last 8 years, the roadmap our government prepared for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh, under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, has received widespread support from the people, and I consider this as an achievement of the government...".

11. The Uttar Pradesh CM also opened up on the recent controversy surrounding stand-up artiste Kunal Kamra. Criticising him, the Chief Minister said that some people have treated freedom of speech as their birthright to divide the country further. "The freedom of expression cannot be used to attack. It is unfortunate that some people considered the freedom of speech as their birthright to divide the country and further deepen divisions," Adityanath said.

12. On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "Mrityu Kumbh" remark, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "...It was 'Mrityunjay Mahakumbh'...The government of West Bengal was scared to see this crowd. People at their railway stations and airports were eager to go to Prayagraj. Whether it is West Bengal govt, Congress, RJD or Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement politics and an attempt to insult the faith of the country...".