Two students killed as car breaches divider to ram into bus at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Two students were killed and three other injured when their car hit the divider near zero and rolled over to the other lane on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday. 

The deceased, indentified as Shivani Yadav and Owais Chaudhary were both students of Amity University. They were taken to Yatharth Hospital where they were declared brought dead. 

The three other students who were injured in the incident, have been admitted to the ICU. They have been identified as Aditi Saxena, from Sector 53 in Noida, Sai from Ghaziabad and shaurya Gupta from Shakarpur in Delhi. 

According to the police, the students were travelling from Agra to Noida. Around 3 km from the zero point, their Hyundai i20 lost balance and crashed into the divider. Later, it roller over the other lane and hit a moving bus. 

The police have also found some alcohol bottles inside the car. 

 

