Satya Sanatan Conclave: Ramdev praises PM Modi and Yogi, calls Mahakumbh a matter of pride

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday attended India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave and said that Sanatan is the religion of all, and it is eternal. He said, "As the earth, water, and all other elements of the creation are eternal, so also Sanatan is eternal. Sanatan was eternal, is eternal, and will remain eternal," he added.

Baba Ramdev said that oneness, harmony, and co-existence are the basics of the Sanatan that all need to follow in life.

What is the pride of Sanatan? Check what Baba Ramdev said

During the conclave, Baba Ramdev said that the tilak on the forehead is the pride of Sanatan. The saffron flag is the pride of Sanatan. "Our temples are the pride of Sanatan. Ram and Krishna are the pride of Sanatan. The pride of Sanatan Dharma will enhance the pride of India," he said.

Real intelligence is the Indian education system: Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said that real intelligence, not artificial intelligence, lies in the Indian education system. Those who study from the Indian education board will not become anti-Sanatan. If there is an understanding of Sanatan, there will be no tension among Sanatanis. "Should we stop drinking milk if there is adulteration in milk? Should we stop breathing if there is adulteration in the air?" he said.

Ramdev praises PM Modi and CM Yogi, calls Mahakumbh a matter of pride

Baba Ramdev praised PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath and said that the Kumbh is the pride of Sanatan, and Sanatan is proud of the rule of Yogi and the Modi government. "CM Yogi is ruling in UP, and Mahayogi Modi is ruling the country,” he said. He called the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj a matter of pride.