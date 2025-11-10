World Public Transport Day 2025: What are the five big future changes in the Indian public transport system? World Public Transport Day matters because it has become extremely important to make people aware about the benefits of using public transport amid increasing traffic congestion not just in India, but across the world.

New Delhi:

World Public Transport Day is observed every year on November 10 to make people aware about the benefits of public transport, encouraging them to use it more. Additionally, World Public Transport Day also aims to make people aware about saving fuel and how it can help in reducing air pollution.

It was first observed in 2005 by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

World Public Transport Day 2025: Why it matters?

World Public Transport Day matters because it has become extremely important to make people aware about the benefits of using public transport amid increasing traffic congestion not just in India, but across the world. If more people use public transport, it can help in easing traffic congestion.

Apart from this, it will also help in dealing with global warming, as a large chunk of greenhouse gases are generated from vehicles and the fuel they use. Thereby, it will also help the world in meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Besides, many believe that using more public transport will help people blend with each other.

World Public Transport Day 2025: What are five big future changes in Indian public transport system?

1. Expansion of metro rails

One of the future changes in public transport system that is taking place in India is the expansion of metro rail services. The government has been focusing on it a lot and is expanding metro rail services in many cities in a bid to ease life of people, particularly in urban areas.

2. Expansion of EVs

The government is also focusing on increasing the number of electronic vehicles (EVs) in Indian public transport system. This will help it dealing with air pollution, especially in cities like Delhi which is dealing with the issue of rising air quality index (AQI).

3. Focus on last-mile connectivity

The focus has also shifted to providing last-mile connectivity, emphasising on feeder buses, e-rickshaws, bike sharing. This will make public transport more viable for the people.

4. Integration of multimodal transport

The government is also planning to integrate different transport facilities like buses, trains and metros, making public transport more assessable for people.

5. Adoption of MaaS and smart technologies

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) may also emerge in India in the future, which will allow people to make payments for public transport using just one platform. Besides, smart technologies like the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public transport will further assist the people.